Steve Davis is the author of Undercurrents: Channeling Outrage to Spark Practical Activism. He lectures at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and is a senior China strategy advisor and interim director for the China Country Office for the Gates Foundation. He serves as co-chair of the World Health Organization’s Digital Health Technical Advisory Group and is a Distinguished Fellow, World Economic Forum. He is the former president & CEO of PATH, a leading global health innovation organization; former Director of Social Innovation at McKinsey & Company; and former CEO of Corbis.