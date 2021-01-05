Shoshana Meira Friedman is a writer, mother, activist and song-leader in Boston. She serves as the Director of Professional Development at Hebrew College, and as a rabbinic consultant to Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action. She is a contributing author to Rooted & Rising: Voices of Courage in a Time of Climate Crisis (Rowman &Littlefield 2019), and her work has appeared in The New York Times and The Huffington Post. Her song The Tide Is Rising, which she co-wrote with her husband Yotam Schachter, has spread as an anthem in the climate movement. Rabbi Shoshana has held rabbinic positions at Temple Sinai in Brookline, MA, Congregation Shirat HaYam of the North Shore, and The Jewish Community Day School of Greater Boston. She was ordained by Hebrew College, and is an alumna of the Wexner Graduate Fellowship, JOIN For Justice, and Oberlin College of Arts & Sciences where she was also a Henry David Thoreau Scholar. She lives in Roslindale with her husband, son, and dog. You can contact her at rabbishoshana.com.