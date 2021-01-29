J. Christopher Collins is the founder of the Different Together project at GLIDE Memorial Church in San Francisco, California. Chris is a native of Texas and a graduate of St. Edward’s University in Austin and the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School for Public Service at New York University. Dedicating his entire career to public service, in 2017 Chris started Different Together and has created opportunities for courageous conversations among people who don’t share the same views about politics, religion, equality, race, or social class. Chris lives in San Francisco with his wife, Jen.