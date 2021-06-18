Kevin L. Matthews II is a No. 1 bestselling author and former financial adviser. Kevin holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Hampton University, a certificate in financial planning from Northwestern University, and a certificate in disruptive strategy from Harvard Business School. In 2020, he graduated from the University of Texas at Austin's McCombs School of Business with a Master's in Technology Commercialization. In 2017, he was named one of the Top 100 Most Influential Financial Advisors by Investopedia.