Kevin Kahakula’akea John Fong is a nationally recognized and respected cultural translator, facilitator, trainer, and speaker in transformative justice, leadership development, and organizational design. Kevin founded and previously directed the clinical HIV program and teen clinic at Asian Health Services in Oakland, CA. In recent years, he has been called to facilitate community healing circles around the country. Kevin served on the board of directors of YES! Magazine from 1999 - 2007. A graduate of the University of California, Kevin resides on the traditional land of the Ohlone People (San Francisco) with his husband and their two sons. He can be reached at https://www.elementalpartners.net/