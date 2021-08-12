Colin Bogle is an American-born first-generation Jamaican now based in Denver. He has experience working at the intersection of climate change and social justice issues throughout the Caribbean/Latin America region. Colin is also interested in how existing social fractures stand to be exacerbated by climate change. His specialties include community organizing, socioeconomic inequality, and sustainable development. He is now studying for a master's in International Studies with a focus on Global Environmental Change and Adaptation. His hometown is in Portmore, St. Catherine Parish, and he speaks English, French, and Jamaican Patois. You can reach Colin via social media or email at [email protected]