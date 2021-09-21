Ricia Anne Chansky Sancinito is a professor in the English Department at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, where she directs the Oral History Lab. She focuses on Puerto Rico, disasters, climate, and the environment. Recent publications include Mi María: Surviving the Storm, Voices from Puerto Rico (Haymarket 2021), and America Untied: Unraveling National Identity in the Twenty-first Century (Wisconsin 2022). She has won numerous awards for her climate justice project, "Mi María: Puerto Rico after the Hurricane."