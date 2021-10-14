Kyoung Mi Choi is an Associate Professor in the Department of Counselor Education at San Jose State University and a Public Voices Fellow of The OpEd Project. She specializes in intergenerational trauma and healing, individuals and families in global transition, cross-cultural relationships, and yoga and mindfulness. Her memoir, The Child Behind The Bushes, illustrates her own family’s story, offering herself and her mother a gentle path out of intergenerational trauma. Through her “Breaking the Silence” workshops, she creates a safe space for Asians and Asian Americans to connect with their inner truth and express their authentic voices by sharing untold stories. She is a member of ACA, ACES, WACES, NBCC, and FIGT. She speaks English and Korean, and can be reached through her website.