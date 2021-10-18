Sena Wazer is a Senior at the University of Connecticut majoring in environmental studies, a 2021 Truman Scholar, and the co-director of Sunrise CT. In 2019, Sena helped organize the September 20th and December 6th youth climate strikes at the CT State Capitol in Hartford. In early 2020, she was also the lead organizer for the Sunrise CT youth lobby day at the CT state legislature, which brought over 150 students to the Capitol. Over the summer of 2020, Sena chaired a subcommittee on the Governor’s Council on Climate Change and phone banked for candidates who ran for the state legislature. She also helped organize the first CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Youth Climate Summit and a Rally for a Peaceful Planet at UConn. She can be reached at her social media accounts.