Anna West is a writer and researcher with a background in literary criticism. She covers the way we navigate changing landscapes (physical and metaphorical), as well as the neuroscience of learning and all things literary. She has published peer-reviewed essays on Victorian literature and animal studies in academic journals and collections, including the Journal of Victorian Literature. She holds an MFA from Spalding University and a Ph.D. from the University of St Andrews. A native Detroiter, Anna currently lives in Brooklyn, NY. Her book, Thomas Hardy and Animals, was published by Cambridge University Press in 2017. She can be reached at www.annaewest.com