Marlene Sanchez is a movement leader, mother, and the Executive Director of the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. As a proud San Francisco native and Chicana, Marlene has more than 20 years of professional experience organizing and building collective power with youth and formerly incarcerated people. She previously was the Executive Director at the Young Women’s Freedom Center and served as the Interim Executive Director of Alliance for Girls, an organization she helped found. She can be reached at ellabakercenter.org