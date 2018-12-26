10 Most Read YES! Stories of 2018

Our most popular stories of 2018 are ones that inspire hope or positive action, stories that bring awareness to little-discussed topics or that shift our perspective.

There was a lot of bad news: refugees facing militarized police at the U.S. border, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sobering climate report, the continued rise of White nationalism. But there was also some good, and these stories represent that: grandmothers traveling to the border to help those refugees, constructive ways of coping with climate change grief, and efforts to stop the spread of organized hate groups.

These are the 10 stories that moved our readers most this year.

A mostly female crew constructs a village of emergency shelters in north Seattle, and finds camaraderie along the way.

By: Lornet Turnbull

A climate scientist talks to a psychologist about coping with the crushing stress related to climate change. Here’s what he learned.

By: Peter Kalmus

Police killings of unarmed African Americans have created a mental health crisis of enormous proportions.

By: Tasha Williams

The myth that Appalachia is uniformly White lingers, but communities of “Affrilachians” were documented in the 1930s.

By: John Edwin Mason

The group leaving from New York will onboard other “grannies” and allies along the way to support migrating families.

By: Lornet Turnbull

The fracking boom is flooding the world with Ziploc bags, ketchup packets, and single-use spoons.

By: Enkhbayar Munkh-Erdene and Tracy Matsue Loeffelholz

Here’s what you can do to authentically engage with Black History this month and every month.

By: Shay Stewart-Bouley and Debby Irving

In social justice cartography, the technology is being harnessed for activism as it becomes more accessible.

By: Hannah Norman

There is a streaming service that can benefit both artists and listeners.

By: Isabelle Morrison

New research offers clues to stop the spread of organized hate groups in the U.S.

By: Wyatt Massey