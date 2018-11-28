11 Views of the Migrant Caravans: An Artist Sketchbook

Thousands of people gave up their countries. They gave up on their lands’ ability to feed them and their communities’ ability to keep them safe. For the people of the Central American migrant caravans, survival meant packing a bag, gathering loved ones, and walking north toward something better. In this collaboration between the international artists of Marlena Agency and YES! Media, we hope to offer a global perspective on not just the humanitarian crisis but also honor the power of will and spirit that the humans at our border represent. My hope is that the work of artists can strengthen empathy for displaced people and help us know what a compassionate response could be.