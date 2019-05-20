Lauren Bohn, Sunnivie Brydum Named YES! Editorial Directors

It’s an exciting day at YES! Media. Today we announced the hiring of Lauren Bohn and Sunnivie Brydum as our new editorial directors. This leadership expansion will allow YES! to grow: publish more often, reach farther with our stories, engage our readers deeply, and shine more light on the movements and people working to build a more just, sustainable, and compassionate world. Our editorial director of the past four years, Tracy Matsue Loeffelholz—also our longtime creative director—will return full time to making YES! stories come alive in visual ways. We couldn’t be more thrilled to enter the next chapter at YES! with this amazing team. Sunnivie and Lauren, we are ready for you!



Here is the announcement:

SEATTLE (May 22, 2019) — Nonprofit, independent solutions journalism outlet YES! Media, publisher of YES! Magazine, announced today that Lauren Bohn and Sunnivie Brydum will join the organization as editorial directors beginning in June.

The newly created roles are part of YES! Media’s growth and leadership expansion. Brydum will oversee day-to-day editorial operations and guide the expansion of YES! Media’s digital storytelling in its many products and platforms, including yesmagazine.org. Bohn will oversee the organization’s flagship publication, YES! Magazine, and lead new editorial initiatives and media partnerships.

“We found two fantastic candidates with precisely the experience and skills we wanted. So we did the logical thing and hired them both,” said YES! Media Executive Director Christine Hanna. “We’ve spent the past few years building an award-winning editorial department at YES!, and we’re excited to infuse it with the energy and ideas of these two dynamic women. They each have a systemic, intersectional analysis of the problems facing society, are passionate about community-led solutions, and are committed to quality journalism in service to a more just and sustainable world. They are perfect for YES!”

Bohn joins YES! after serving as the digital editor and inaugural Middle East correspondent for The GroundTruth Project. Bohn also co-founded two social ventures: Foreign Policy Interrupted, which amplifies female voices in foreign policy, and SchoolCycle, a United Nations Foundation campaign to provide bikes for schoolgirls in Malawi and Guatemala. For almost a decade, Bohn reported on social justice issues from across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Her work has appeared in Foreign Policy—where she was one of the first female columnists—and in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, NBC News, The Atlantic, Time, CNN, Newsweek, among others. Bohn was a founding editor of the Cairo Review of Global Affairs, where she was a Fulbright fellow and Pulitzer Center grantee. She is also a New America fellow in International Security and an Atlantic Council Millennium fellow. She is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, where she earned her master’s degree, and New York University, where she earned a B.S. in Media, Culture, and Communication.

“Journalism that focuses on solutions and options is essential—especially today,” said broadcast journalist and producer Soledad O’Brien. “I’m so thrilled Lauren is leading the way, but I’m not surprised. I’ve known her for almost a decade and she’s a superstar: an incredibly talented and hardworking journalist. I can’t wait to see YES!’s groundbreaking work under her leadership.”

Brydum comes to YES! from Denver-based national nonprofit network Free Speech TV, where she guided original and multimedia content available in 40 million U.S. households. An LGBT media expert, she previously served as managing editor of The Advocate, where she led coverage of the nationwide embrace of marriage equality, and was one of the few out journalists on the ground covering the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando. She is an award-winning investigative journalist, whose work has appeared in outlets ranging from Vox and Bustle to Religion Dispatches, among others. As a former U.S. State Department Professional Fellow with the International Center for Journalists, she co-founded Historias No Contadas, an annual symposium elevating the voices of LGBTQ people in Latin America, and recently attended the fourth gathering in Medellín, Colombia, featuring nearly 40 speakers from Spanish-speaking countries. She is a graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, where she earned a B.S. in Magazine Journalism and was among the first to graduate with a minor in LGBT studies.

“Sunnivie is just such a hardworking, smart person to have on any team,” said Michelle Garcia, managing editor of Out Magazine. “Her loyalty and passion are unparalleled — I cannot wait to see what she’s able to accomplish at YES!”

Both Bohn and Brydum will be based in YES! Media’s Seattle headquarters. Current Editorial and Creative Director Tracy Matsue Loeffelholz will continue as Creative Director.