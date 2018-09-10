#MySmallWorks: Your Small Actions Have Big Power

smallworks.jpg

Illustration by Sarah Lazarovic 

Don’t listen to the cynics. Your small actions can create powerful change.

All around us are tiny opportunities to make the world a better place. Do you take public transportation and use cloth instead of paper napkins? Let your lawn die in summer? Carry a thermos instead of single-use cups for your morning coffee? Research shows these things matter.

Tell us your small works for a chance to be published in the next issue of YES! Magazine. Email your ideas to [email protected] Or post them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and tag @yesmagazine and #MySmallWorks.

If you make the cut, we’ll send you a watercolor of your small work hand-painted by artist Sarah Lazarovic.

Get more #MySmallWorks inspiration here

