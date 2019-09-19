Does Earth Really Have Too Many People?

Will overpopulation break the planet? Panicked discussions of the climate crisis on this stressed planet are often bolstered by background debate on how fast the Earth’s population is growing, and questions of how many people the planet can support. To be sure, a sevenfold increase of the world population over two centuries has stressed the planet to its breaking point. But the problem isn’t strictly the number of people. It’s how people are behaving. A close look at the data reveals a clear path to survival: decrease resource consumption in wealthy countries.

