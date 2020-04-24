Caitlin Yoshiko Kandil is a freelance reporter based in Oakland, California and a regular contributor to the California Health Report. Her work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, NBC News, the Orange County Register, U.S. News & World Report and other publications. She was a National Health Journalism Fellow for the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and has won awards from the Los Angeles Press Club and the Orange County Press Club.