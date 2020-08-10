If you’re focused on fighting systemic racism and want to put your money where your mouth is, here are 7 ways to find Black businesses. By OneUnited Bank 2 MIN READ

Finally, we have the world’s attention, which is important for #BlackLivesMatter and Black-owned businesses. And the big question is “How do I find Black-owned businesses?”

Yes, Blackout Day 2020, powered by OneUnited Bank, was a huge success. According to Yelp’s Economic Average Report, during the 2nd quarter 2020, there were more than 2.5 million searches for Black-owned businesses on Yelp, compared to only 35,000 in 2019, an increase of more than 7,000%. Searches for Black-owned restaurants increased more than 2,500% and Black-owned bookstores over 1,400%. Because of the surge, Yelp announced it will offer a new tool for businesses to identify themselves as Black-owned.

So how do you find Black-owned businesses? Here are 7 ways to find Black-owned businesses that are owned and managed by Black organizations:

1. Check out We Buy Black, the largest online marketplace for Black-owned businesses that supports the #BuyBlack Movement. You can shop and learn how you can support Black-owned businesses. You can also advertise your business and reach more than 1 million shoppers.

2. Download the Official Black Wall Street app and find thousands of Black-owned businesses at your fingertips. The app is the largest one helping Black-owned businesses thrive with more than 450,000 consumers shopping and spreading awareness. With the app, you can find Black-owned businesses in your neighborhood.

3. When the #BankBlack Movement was sparked in 2016, Blackout Coalition was launched to provide information on Black banks and credit unions. You can find one nearest you, or bank online from anywhere in the U.S. with BankBlack.

4. One of the biggest purchases and ways to accumulate wealth is to buy a home. Why not use a Black real estate agent? The National Association of Real Estate Brokers Inc. (NAREB) was founded in Tampa, Florida, in 1947 as an equal opportunity and civil rights advocacy organization for African American real estate professionals, consumers, and communities in America. Local chapters can refer you to Black real estate professionals to meet your needs.

5. Although COVID has limited travel, if you need to travel, find a Black-owned hotel through the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers or NABHOOD. These Black-owned hotels include luxury franchise hotels such as the Westin and Hyatt Regency and bed and breakfast hotels that are listed in a directory by state.

6. Many cities have a Black Chamber of Commerce with Black-owned businesses as members. Check out the U.S. Black Chambers, the national voice for Black business, and its directory of Black Chambers for the Chamber in your city.

7. Last, but most importantly, there’s the “granddaddy” of Black-owned businesses, Black Enterprise. Founded in 1970 by the late Earl Graves Sr., Black Enterprise provides an annual listing of the largest Black-owned businesses along with advice and information that inspires the entire industry.

So, if you’re focused on fighting systemic racism and want to put your money where your mouth is, instead of shopping at Amazon, spend your money at Black-owned businesses.

