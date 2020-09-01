Angélica Durán-Martínez is an Associate Professor of Political Science at University of Massachusetts Lowell. She holds an MA in Latin American and Caribbean Studies from New York University, and a BA in Political Science from Universidad Nacional de Colombia. Her research focuses on crime, violence, and illicit markets (particularly the drug trade), with a focus on Latin America. She has research research awards from SSRC-DSD Program, SSRC and USIP, and also was a Fulbright Scholar in 2004-2006.