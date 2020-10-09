Malinda Maynor Lowery is a historian and documentary film producer who is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. An Associate Professor of History at UNC-Chapel Hill and Director of the Center for the Study of the American South, Lowery writes on topics including American Indian history, Southern history, religion, music, and foodways. Lowery's second book, The Lumbee Indians: An American Struggle, was published by UNC Press in September 2018.