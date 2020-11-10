Tiffany Midge a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation, is the author of Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s (Bison Books, University of Nebraska Press, 2019). She’s the recipient of a Pushcart Prize, the Simons Public Humanities Fellowship, the Kenyon Review Earthworks Indigenous Poetry Prize, and a Western Heritage Award. Midge resides in the Inland Northwest and aspires to be the first Distinguished Writer-in-Residence in Seattle’s Space Needle.