Sharon Rudahl marched with Martin Luther King as a teenager and began her career as a cartoonist with anti-Vietnam War underground newspapers. She was one of the founders of the 1970s-era feminist Wimmen’s Comix. Rudahl has participated in scores of publications and exhibitions in dozens of countries over the last 50 years. She is best known for her graphic biography, Emma Goldman: A Dangerous Woman. Edited by Paul Buhle and Lawrence Ware. Paul Buhle is a retired senior lecturer at Brown University, is the authorized biographer of Pan African giant C.L.R. James and has written or edited many books on the Left in the U.S. and the Caribbean. He has, in recent years, devoted himself to nonfiction graphic novels, including those on Emma Goldman, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Eugene V. Debs. Lawrence Ware is a professor of philosophy and co-director of Oklahoma State University’s Center for Africana Studies. He writes widely on race and culture for The Root, Slate, and The New York Times. He has been a commentator on race and politics for Huffington Post Live, National Public Radio, and Public Radio International.