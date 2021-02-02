Alejandra Pedraza Buenahora is a queer Latinx journalist interested in redefining standard journalistic approaches to reporting that will serve communities outside the status quo, and find alternative ways to accurately serve their communication and information needs, while magnifying the voices of its members. Working in conjunction with members of misrepresented communities, their aim is to rebuild trust and create a flowing and ever-adapting system that allows the community as well as the audience to have more agency in the information they’re receiving as well as the way they’re being portrayed. They hope this methodology serves as a way to repair the damage previously done to these communities by deep-rooted capitalist and White supremacist practices adopted by the news media industry. They have previously worked at DemocracyNow! Español and have written for Bronx based publications Mott Haven Herald and Hunts Point Express. They are currently pursuing an M.A. in engagement journalism at the CUNY J School and are working on an information acquisition project for trans sex workers.