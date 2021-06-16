Aysha Khan is a Boston-based journalist covering religion and culture. She has worked as a reporter covering U.S. Muslims for Religion News Service and held fellowships with The GroundTruth Project, the Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, the Journalism and Women Symposium and more. She is a member of RNA, SAJA, and JAWS. Aysha is based in Boston, MA, and speaks English and Urdu. She can be reached at http://aysha.us/