Frederick Douglass was an American abolitionist, orator, newspaper publisher, and author. He was born in February 1818, in Talbot county, Maryland, and died February 20, 1895, in Washington, D.C. He is well-known for his first autobiography, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave, Written by Himself. He became the first Black U.S. marshal and was the most photographed American man of the 19th century.