Sher Jan Ahmadzai is the director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska. His work experience of more than 17 years in the United States and Afghanistan as a government employee at the office of the president provided him with opportunities to understand the dynamics of the system of government and regional and global politics concerning Afghanistan and the United States in the region of South-Central Asia. Ahmadzai has also presented on the topics of culture, governance, tribal and political dynamics of Afghanistan (and Pakistan). He is a regular contributor and commentator for many national and international media outlets such as VOA and BBC Radio and TV on various issues related to the U.S. Pakistan, Taliban, security, and terrorism in South Asia. He has also written for CNN, BBC, and Omaha World Herald on the Afghan peace process. He participated in many rounds of U.S-Russian Track-II talks on Afghanistan and regional security and provided feedback to policymakers.