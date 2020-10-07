By Ayu Sutriasa

If you’re in need of some hope, look no further. “A Message From the Future II: The Years of Repair” is an animated short film that illustrates a radical vision of a future created when 2020 forced us to abandon oppressive systems. It launched us into a new paradigm to center the well-being of all people and the planet. With beautiful illustrations and poignant storytelling, the video reminds us that a better world is possible, and we can all be agents of change in its creation.

This short film was produced by Naomi Klein, Lauren Feeney, Marc Weiss, Katie McKenna, and Sharp As Knives, and is narrated by Opal Tometi, Emma Thompson, Gael García Bernal, and Nigerian poet and activist Nnimmo Bassey. It features artwork by Molly Crabapple and political storytelling by Avi Lewis and Tometi.

Watch part 1, “A Message From the Future,” narrated by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.