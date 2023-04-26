By Sonali Kolhatkar

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Apr. 21 that a medication-abortion pill called mifepristone could remain available for sale while a lawsuit brought by a Christian group wends its way through the courts. The ruling brought a sigh of relief to a nation where not even one year has passed since the Court overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion precedent. But the future of accessible medication-induced abortion remains highly uncertain.

Imani Gandy, a former attorney and the editor-at-large for Rewire News Group, spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on Rising Up With Sonali about what the ruling means and what’s next.