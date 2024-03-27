By Sonali Kolhatkar

On March 26, the United States Supreme Court heard arguments in a case against the sale of medication abortion, a drug named mifepristone. Just weeks earlier, drug stores such as Walgreens and CVS announced they would start carrying the pill, which is the first medication in the two-step medication abortion protocol.

Nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year were medication abortions—a procedure that remains legal in 36 states. Will the nation’s highest court, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion two years ago with its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, now do away with access to the abortion pill as well?

Jess Braverman, legal director of Gender Justice, helped answer that question in a conversation with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.