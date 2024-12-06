Big Oil is having its moment. Fresh off the U.S. presidential election—in which the industry’s favored candidate, Donald Trump, won—and COP29, the United Nations climate conference that became a venue to seal oil deals, the question remains: How can communities hold oil and gas companies accountable for climate catastrophe?

An in-depth investigation by climate reporter Rebecca John reveals the extent to which oil companies have usurped the democratic process for decades via deceptive front-groups parading as grassroots organizations opposed to oil taxes and curbs on carbon emissions. John is a research fellow at the Climate Investigations Center and spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her report and how it can be used for climate accountability.