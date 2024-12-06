Big Oil Lied and Deceived for Decades. Can It Be Stopped?

Dec 6, 2024

Big Oil is having its moment. Fresh off the U.S. presidential election—in which the industry’s favored candidate, Donald Trump, won—and COP29, the United Nations climate conference that became a venue to seal oil deals, the question remains: How can communities hold oil and gas companies accountable for climate catastrophe? 

An in-depth investigation by climate reporter Rebecca John reveals the extent to which oil companies have usurped the democratic process for decades via deceptive front-groups parading as grassroots organizations opposed to oil taxes and curbs on carbon emissions. John is a research fellow at the Climate Investigations Center and spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her report and how it can be used for climate accountability.

Why Are Fossil Fuels Booming Under Biden?

Gwich’in Voices Speak Out Against Oil Drilling in Alaska

Yemeni Houthis Take Direct Action Against Gaza Genocide

Water Protectors Celebrate as Dakota Access Pipeline Ordered to Shut Down

