By Sonali Kolhatkar

For Our Children, a new documentary released by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY ahead of the fourth anniversary of the police murder of George Floyd, highlights how Black mothers cope with the most unimaginable loss of their lives.

The film, directed by award-winning Brazilian documentarian Débora Souza Silva, centers Rev. Wanda Johnson, the mother of Oscar Grant. Johnson acts as a mentor to other women like her whose sons and daughters have been beaten, brutalized, and murdered by police and explores a movement of mothers determined to prevent more children from being victimized by the same system.

Johnson and Silva spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the film, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.