By Sonali Kolhatkar

Thousands of people, including youth, protested against safe and legal abortion in Washington, D.C., last week for the annual “March for Life.” The gatherings have generally attracted right-wing politicians and other media personalities seeking to politicize the issue of abortion and use religious scripture to justify forced births.

But this year, Catholics for Choice also showed up to the march to engage in counterprotest actions via provocative posters displayed all along the march route. The colorful posters featured questions such as “Is the March for Life Pro-Life or Pro-Birth?” and “Not sure how to feel about abortion? You’re not alone.”

Although many of the posters were vandalized, Jamie L. Manson, president of Catholics for Choice, explained the importance of shifting religious narratives around abortion in an interview with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.

