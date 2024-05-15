Making Childcare Sustainable for Parents and Providers
Thousands of childcare workers walked off their jobs the day after Mother’s Day for the national Day Without Child Care. The action on May 13, 2024, was the third annual commemoration of a day intended to draw attention to the unsustainable costs of childcare for parents and childcare providers. Childcare costs are often the biggest expense for parents of young children, even as childcare providers are unable to make a living wage. Jennifer Wells, director of economic justice at Community Change Action spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her organization’s campaign to make childcare financially sustainable.
