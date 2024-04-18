By Sonali Kolhatkar

Harvard University and the California Institute of Technology recently announced they would return to requiring SAT and ACT test scores as part of their admissions processes, joining several other elite universities.

Starting before the COVID-19 pandemic, universities had begun to drop test requirements. The pandemic lockdowns and racial justice uprising of 2020 accelerated the trend, and soon thousands of institutions had become test-free or test-optional. They included the entire University of California system, which cited research showing that the SAT is biased against women, people of color, and low-income applicants.

Harry Feder, executive director of FairTest: The National Center for Fair and Open Testing spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about what it means for some Ivy League schools to backtrack on SAT requirements.

