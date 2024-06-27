By Sonali Kolhatkar

The health care system in the United States is generally individualist, requiring people to acquire health insurance and find a personal physician who will prescribe medication as needed for physical ailments, or a psychiatrist who may prescribe an antidepressant for mental illness. Our health is viewed as separate from our environments and from each other, as well as from socioeconomic stressors such as financial insecurity.

Now, a new movement based on an old idea is taking hold: What if in addition to prescribing medication, doctors also prescribed activities that addressed our lack of connection?

Writing about “social prescribing,” as it’s called, is journalist Julia Hotz. Her new book The Connection Cure is considered to be the U.S.’s first book exploring the science, stories, and increasing popularity of this new trend.

Hotz’s work has appeared in the The New York Times, WIRED, Scientific American, The Boston Globe, Time, and more. She helps other journalists report on the big new ideas changing the world at the Solutions Journalism Network, and spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about The Connection Cure.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.