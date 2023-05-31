By Sonali Kolhatkar

When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States in spring 2020, political leaders, state officials, and media pundits struggled to explain what was happening and how members of the public could protect themselves from this deadly disease. There was widespread misunderstanding of the scientific method among the American public, and recommendations from government officials were muddled and sometimes contradictory. While hindsight is always 20/20, how scientists communicate in a crisis—and how the public receives that information—can be a matter of life and death.

To remedy that, Christopher Reddy, senior scientist in the Department of Marine Chemistry and Geochemistry at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and faculty member of the institution’s joint oceanography program with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, wrote a book called Science Communication in a Crisis: An Insider’s Guide. He recently spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on Rising Up With Sonali about navigating these essential but complex communications during a crisis.

