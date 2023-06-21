By Sonali Kolhatkar

Hundreds of movement leaders, activists, organizers, funders, and journalists gathered in Atlanta in June 2023 at Alight, Align, Arise, an invitation-only conference on reparations organized by the Decolonizing Wealth Project. As the conference’s media partner, YES! Media spoke with more than a dozen prominent organizers, activists, and leaders, among them Cliff Albright of Black Voters Matter Fund.

Albright is a political economist, speaker, and activist, and co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter Fund. He spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar in Atlanta about his role in the movement for reparations.

This video is part of Realizing Reparations, an exclusive digital series exploring the leading edges of the reparations ecosystem—and revealing a path toward healing and reconciliation.