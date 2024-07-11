By Sonali Kolhatkar

The results of a second round of elections in France on Sunday yielded a shocking win for the New Popular Front (NFP), a coalition of left-wing parties that had joined to beat the surging far-right, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) party. The RN had a large showing in the first round of elections held a week earlier. But by Sunday, the NFP had emerged with the largest number of seats in Parliament, with incumbent President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist wing winning the second-largest number, and Le Pen’s party coming in a close third.

With no clear majority, prospects for a hung parliament are high. Still, France’s left offers lessons for the United States, where turmoil within the Democratic Party could open the door to greater authoritarianism if former president Donald Trump wins in November.

Jean Bricmont, an author, academic, and political commentator based in Paris and Brussels, has been closely following the French elections and spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about lessons from the French left.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.