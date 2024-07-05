By Sonali Kolhatkar

Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, hotels and airlines in the French capital are ironically seeing plummeting sales as tourists avoid the predictable frenzy. The Olympics, held every four years, were last scheduled to be held in the early months of the global COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo before being postponed by a year. And, four years hence, they will arrive in Los Angeles. Some critics, such as Olympics expert Jules Boykoff, are questioning the premise of the games entirely.

Boykoff is a professor of politics and government at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, and a former professional soccer player who has written several books about the Olympics, including NOlympians: Inside the Fight Against Capitalist Mega-Sports in Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Beyond. His latest book is titled What Are the Olympics For?He spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about whether the Olympics are relevant in today’s world of climate chaos, genocides, and global political instability.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations.