By Sonali Kolhatkar

Israel has admitted to responsibility for dropping a bomb on an ambulance outside Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, claiming that Hamas forces were using it for transport. Gaza’s health infrastructure is on the point of collapse as health care workers and facilities are stretched beyond capacity amidst an unfolding bloodbath, treating casualties with dwindling supplies and often no power.

In a new op-ed for YES!, physicians Ghassan Abu-Sitta and Rupa Marya, wrote “This is an engineered catastrophe designed to maximize human suffering,” and that, “[t]he work of rehumanization is the medicine we urgently need.” Marya, who is a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and co-author with Raj Patel of the book Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her op-ed.

Sonali Kolhatkar is currently the racial justice editor at YES! Media and a writing fellow with Independent Media Institute. She is also the host and creator of Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations.