By Sonali Kolhatkar

Weeks of chaos and violence in Haiti may be coming to an end as an agreement for a transitional government is drawn up this week. Haiti’s political parties and numerous stakeholder civil society groups have coalesced around the idea of a nine-member council that will remain in power for 22 months, before elections can be held for a new president.

The current crisis peaked when violence broke out across Haiti, prompting Haitian President Ariel Henry to announce his resignation in response to pressure from the United States. He had been in Kenya, on the verge of authorizing Kenyan military forces to deploy to Haiti to tackle political violence. Henry had taken over the Haitian presidency from Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in 2021.

Many Haitians are desperate to flee the violence, but face hostile politicians such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has deployed the National Guard to the southern part of his state to intercept refugees.

Jocelyn McCalla, senior policy advisor to the Haitian American Foundation for Democracy, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the roots of Haiti’s political crisis and prospects for peace.

