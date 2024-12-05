On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for “crimes against humanity and war crimes” in Gaza from at least Oct. 8, 2023, until at least May 20, 2024.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a three-sentence statement denouncing the arrest warrants as “outrageous” and approved a $680 million sale of weapons to Israel—in spite of the fact that he has offered support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, former Israel Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon recently said in a candid interview that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza and concealing them from the public. He criticized Netanyahu before adding that “the road we are being led down is conquest, annexation, and ethnic cleansing.”

Ramzy Baroud, journalist and editor of the Palestine Chronicle and author of several books about Palestine, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the significance of the ICC warrants.