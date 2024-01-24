By Sonali Kolhatkar

On Jan. 21, 2024, Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced that Israel has killed more than 25,000 Palestinians since it began its latest assault on the Gaza Strip. The grim death toll comes as the International Court of Justice is drafting a preliminary verdict in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide.

As International Holocaust Remembrance Day approaches on Jan. 27, a new op-ed for YES! by writer and filmmaker Shane Burley points out that Israeli officials are ironically employing the same language and logic as past perpetrators of genocide: claiming its victims have genocidal intentions to justify killing them first.

Burley is the author of Fascism Today: What It Is and How to End It and editor of ¡No Pasarán!: Antifascist Dispatches From a World in Crisis. His forthcoming book, co-authored with Ben Lorber, is titled Safety Through Solidarity: A Radical Guide to Fighting Antisemitism. He spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about his op-ed for YES!, titled “Don’t Let Zionists Weaponize Jewish Suffering.”

