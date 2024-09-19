By Sonali Kolhatkar

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 offers an extremist vision for what a future conservative presidential administration should do in office. On the economy in particular, Project 2025 promotes gig work over secure union jobs that pay a living wage. It considers federal employee unions to be “incompatible with democracy” and even targets child labor laws, encouraging minors’ access to hazardous jobs in order to mitigate “worker shortages.” The authors want “lower taxes and deregulation” and to cut food stamps and family assistance “while maintaining a strong national defense and not raising taxes.”

What would a progressive vision for labor and capital look like? As part of YES! Media’s Progress 2025 initiative, Natalia Renta, senior policy counsel for corporate governance and power at Americans for Financial Reform answered that question in conversation with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.