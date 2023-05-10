By Sonali Kolhatkar

The Los Angeles Times reports that “312 people were killed in traffic collisions in 2022, a 5% increase over the previous year and a 29% increase over 2020.” Additionally, “159 people [were] killed in collisions involving pedestrians and motorists last year.” According to the paper, “This is a 19% rise compared with 2021,” and further, “[an] additional 20 people died in collisions involving bicyclists and motorists, an 11% rise.”

Taken together with the violence of police interactions during traffic stops, these statistics have made Los Angeles’ streets among the deadliest in the nation.

Damien Kevitt, executive director of the L.A.-based organization Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on Rising Up With Sonali about the solutions that his organization is advocating for to make city streets safer.

The views expressed here and on Rising Up With Sonali do not necessarily reflect the opinion of YES! Media.