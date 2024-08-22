adrienne maree brown’s “Loving Corrections” to Build Collective Power
Organizing for progress has always been challenging, and more so in the face of surging fascism, authoritarianism, and white supremacy. What if there was a guidebook on how to sustain social movements and ourselves at the same time? Best-selling author, activist, social justice facilitator, and YES! contributor adrienne maree brown has written such a book. Loving Corrections, out on Aug. 20, 2024, has been described as “a road map towards collective power, righting wrongs, and true belonging.”
Author of Emergent Strategy, Pleasure Activism, We Will Not Cancel Us, and speculative fiction trilogy Grievers, brown is also the editor of AK Press’s Emergent Strategy Series. She spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her new book, which includes a section on brown’s “Murmurations” columns for YES!
Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.