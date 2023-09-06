By Sonali Kolhatkar

The cost of prescription drugs has long been out of control in the United States, with the federal government being barred from using its buying power to negotiate down sticker prices. Now, thanks to a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have begun negotiating lower drug prices. But pharmaceutical companies are already fighting back, with numerous lawsuits, placements of op-eds, and support from conservative lawmakers.

Merith Basey, executive director of Patients For Affordable Drugs NOW spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on Rising Up With Sonali about the IRA’s impact on drug prices and how spurious the arguments against price controls are.

