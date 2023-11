By Sonali Kolhatkar

The state of New York is building a massive, green-energy-powered industrial park in Genesee County—the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (WNY STAMP). The Genessee Economic Development Center, which is responsible for the development, says its mission is “to facilitate local economic growth and development which fosters investment and job creation for the benefit of our residents and children.”

But Indigenous communities have opposed the project, saying they were not properly consulted. Robin Wall Kimmerer, writer and distinguished teaching professor at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, has called WNY STAMP a project of “habitat destruction” in a story she wrote for YES!. Kimmerer spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about Indigenous opposition to the project.

Sonali Kolhatkar is currently the racial justice editor at YES! Media and a writing fellow with Independent Media Institute. She is also the host and creator of Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations.