By Sonali Kolhatkar

New York’s state assembly is considering a new bill proposing the creation of a Social Housing Development Authority to ease the state’s housing crisis. The idea of “social housing” is not new, but it is an elegant solution, one that offers a more direct alternative to the standard practice of subsidizing private developers in the hope that they will create affordable housing.

California has introduced its own version of the bill called the Social Housing Act, and activists across the country are pushing their own cities to adopt such an idea.

Genevieve Rand, Statewide Housing Organizer for Citizen Action of New York and member of the Housing Justice for All steering committee in New York spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the New York social housing bill.

