By Sonali Kolhatkar

On Feb. 3, 2023, a train operated by Norfolk Southern and carrying a variety of products, including hazardous chemicals, derailed as it passed by the town of East Palestine, Ohio. Officials evacuated residents and carried out an intentional burn-off to avoid an explosion. Residents have already complained of health problems. The accident comes just months after the Biden administration forced a strike by train operators to end. Now, there are growing calls to nationalize the rail industry.

YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar interviewed Carl Rosen, general president of United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE), and Marilee Taylor, 34-year veteran retired locomotive engineer and member of Railroad Workers United, for Rising Up with Sonali.